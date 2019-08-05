

York Regional Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting at a Markham strip mall on Thursday.

Police were called to a restaurant at about 11 p.m. and found the 39-year-old man, Wai Loon Kong, dead at the scene.

They say Kong, who went by Allen, also had tied to both Markham and Collingwood.

Another woman who was found with gunshot wounds is recovering in hospital.

Investigators say they believe the suspect left the scene on a motorcycle.

Police have also released security images of the suspect.

The suspect is described as wearing a motorcycle helmet, a dark green jacket, dark pants and a backpack.

The motorcycle is described as black and white sports bike with blue or purple coloured headlights.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

***With files from the Canadian Press***