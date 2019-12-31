MEAFORD -- Police have identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a transport truck in Meaford last week.

Investigators say the collision took place Dec. 23 on Highway 26 in the community on Georgian Bay.

They say the truck was making a right turn from a private drive.

Sixty-six-year-old Edith Clark of Meaford died in hospital.

Police say they continue to look into the circumstances surrounding the crash.