Police identify pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 26 in Meaford
Published Tuesday, December 31, 2019 2:12PM EST
MEAFORD -- Police have identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a transport truck in Meaford last week.
Investigators say the collision took place Dec. 23 on Highway 26 in the community on Georgian Bay.
They say the truck was making a right turn from a private drive.
Sixty-six-year-old Edith Clark of Meaford died in hospital.
Police say they continue to look into the circumstances surrounding the crash.