Police identify motorcyclist killed in Oro-Medonte collision

Police identified a motorcyclist killed in a two-vehicle collision with a passenger vehicle in Oro-Medonte over the weekend.

According to provincial police, 22-year-old Roman Sakac of Cookstown died of injuries sustained in the crash on Ridge Road at Line 10 South on Sunday afternoon.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say no other injuries were reported.

The area was closed for several hours for the investigation, which is ongoing.

There is no word on what caused the deadly collision or on any charges.

Police encourage witnesses or anyone with video footage of the crash to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122.