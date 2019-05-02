

Caledon OPP says it is looking for two men after an officer was almost hit by a suspect vehicle.

Officers say they were called to a report of a suspicious man in the area of Dougall Avenue and Valley Lane in Caledon on Tuesday evening.

When police arrived, they say two men quickly hopped into a vehicle and took off, nearly hitting one officer.

Police allege the vehicle drove dangerously through a residential area and was last seen travelling westbound on Mayfield Road from Hurontario Street.

The first suspect is described as an Asian man, roughly five-feet-tall with a skinny build. He has black hair and wore a black shirt, black pants and has sores all over his face.

The second suspect is described as a white man, six-feet-tall with a medium build. He has short black hair and was wearing an embroidered jacket, construction boots and jeans.

Police are also looking for a 2015 red Ford Explorer with the licence plate A-W-J-T-0-8-3.

Police say the vehicle has front-end damage and was reported stolen in Peel Region on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Caledon OPP.