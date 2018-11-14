

CTV Barrie





Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects following an armed bank robbery in Vaughan on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to a bank just after 1 p.m. on Major Mackenzie Drive West, just west of Highway 400.

They say three to four suspects armed with guns entered the bank wearing black hoodies and ordered everyone to get on the ground.

The suspects seized a quantity of money and fled.

No one was physically injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.