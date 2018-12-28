

CTV Barrie





Barrie police are appealing to the public for help to identify a suspect who officers say forcibly removed an envelope from a mailbox on Dunlop Street.

Police say that on Wednesday the mailbox at 110 Dunlop Street West at the Glowing Hearts Community Give and Get so severely damaged it can no longer be used.

A picture obtained by police appears to show the suspect holding a card and money taken from the mailbox.

Officers searched the downtown area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie police.