Police hunt for armed man thrown out of Barrie establishment
Police in Barrie are appealing to the public for help identifying an allegedly armed man following an incident over the weekend.
Police say the man brandished a handgun after staff removed him from an establishment in the 90 block of Dunlop Street East around 1:10 a.m. on Saturday.
Police have released very few details on the incident but say there is a concern for public safety.
They say the K9 unit was unable to locate the suspect.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the authorities or call 911.
Nova Scotia flood: Body of Windsor man, 52, recovered, human remains found
First responders in Nova Scotia have recovered the body of a 52-year-old Windsor man, along with remains of a second person swept away during extreme flooding.
Canadian housing agency staff received nearly $27 million in bonuses in 2022
Staff at Canada's national housing agency received nearly $27 million in bonuses in 2022 according to documents released through access to information requests.
Freeland says feds' ability to spend 'not infinite' as Toronto requests more money
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the province of Ontario should be contributing more to the City of Toronto, amid requests from Canada's largest municipality for more money to help address its budgetary shortfall.
Trudeau to shuffle his cabinet as soon as Wednesday: sources
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making preparations to shuffle his cabinet, with the rejig of his front bench set to happen as early as Wednesday, senior government sources confirm to CTV News.
Car crashes inside Ontario elementary school
New video has surfaced showing the extensive damage caused by a vehicle that crashed through a brick wall at an elementary school in Ontario on Monday morning and ended up inside the building’s library.
Terrorism charges laid against Edmonton man, British preacher
An Edmonton man was charged in a terrorism investigation in the United Kingdom on Monday.
BREAKING | Amber Alert: Children potentially taken 'off the grid' after pre-planned abduction, RCMP say
As an Amber Alert in B.C. stretches into its sixth day, police say the alleged abduction of two young children was likely pre-planned and that the boy and girl may have been taken "off the grid."
‘Highly resistant’ gonorrhea on the rise in Canada, other countries: World Health Organization
Several countries, including Canada, are seeing a spike in cases of gonorrhea that are ‘highly resistant’ to existing treatments, according to the World Health Organization’s most recent guidance for testing for and diagnosing sexually transmitted infections.
These 8 habits could add up to 24 years to your life, study says
Adding eight healthy lifestyle choices to your life at age 40 can extend a life by up to 24 years, according to a new unpublished study analyzing data on U.S.veterans.
Atlantic
-
-
Flooding leads to mandatory evacuations in South Shore of Nova Scotia
Residents and campers at a campground in Mahone Bay, N.S., have been forced to evacuate due to flooding damage.
-
Storm impacts rail services between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick
Following significant damage from Nova Scotia’s storm over the weekend, the only rail service connecting the province with the rest of Canada has been interrupted.
Montreal
-
Fuel truck crash in the Laurentians injures one man and causes fuel spill
A crash in the Laurentians involving a tanker truck carrying gasoline left one man seriously injured and sent fuel spilling across the road Monday.
-
Groups seek permission to appeal Quebec court ruling maintaining school prayer ban
A Muslim organization and a civil liberties group asked for permission on Monday to appeal a Quebec Superior Court ruling that denied their request to suspend the province’s ban on visible prayer in public schools.
-
Fisher finds human foot in lake in Quebec's Outaouais region
Quebec provincial police say a fisher received a shock when they discovered human remains while fishing in the Outaouais region.
Ottawa
-
Here's when Ottawa's LRT is expected to start running again
Ottawa's light-rail transit system will remain out of service for at least another week, as the investigation continues into a bearing-related issue on one train.
-
Opioid overdoses in Ottawa well above 2022 levels, police chief says
Opioid overdoses in Ottawa are on the rise, the city's police chief says, and officers have administered naloxone to dozens of people.
-
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Multiple people injured after Scarborough RT train separates, derails
Multiple people were injured on Line 3 Scarborough RT after the rear car was separated from the rest of a train and derailed on Monday night.
-
Feds don't have 'infinite' money to spend on Toronto, Freeland tells Chow
Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Government of Canada is already spending plenty of money on the City of Toronto and won’t be coming to the table with additional funds to address the city’s fiscal crisis.
-
Ontario man shocked to repay $12K in CERB payments years after using them
An Ontario man says he’s been asked to pay back $12,000 of his COVID-19 benefits years after he used them.
Kitchener
-
Here’s why earwigs are more present in Ontario this summer
There’s been an increase in earwigs across Ontario this summer, and experts say it all has to do with the weather.
-
Driver dies, another injured from crash near Erin, Ont.
A driver has been charged following a crash near Erin, Ont. that claimed the life of a 31-year-old.
-
Mosquito pool in Brantford tests positive for West Nile
Health officials from Brantford are warning residents after mosquitoes collected from a residential neighbourhood tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV).
London
-
Tornadoes & downbursts strike southern Ontario
Two tornadoes and four downbursts have been confirmed following last Thursday’s wild storms that rolled across the area.
-
Bluewater Bridge construction delays causing havoc for travellers, truckers, residents, and police
With construction on Bluewater Bridge, and only lane available, truck lineups are reaching up to ten kilometres.
-
New music festival coming to London, Ont. in November
Known for its talented artists, songwriters, and producers, London is the perfect location for VENUExVENUE — a multi-day, multi-venue live music festival.
Northern Ontario
-
Man sentenced to 10 years for stabbing victim to death in Sudbury
The man responsible for a fatal stabbing in Sudbury in 2021 pled guilty Monday and was sentenced to 10 years.
-
Mother, child killed in ATV crash east of Parry Sound, 9-year-old survives
A mother and her five-year-old daughter have died following a single All-Terrain Vehicle crash east of Parry Sound on Sunday night, police say.
-
Starving bear in northwest Ont. was blinded in one eye, left to suffer
Officials with the Ministry of Natural Resources & Forestry are asking the public for help in finding the person that wounded a bear and left it to suffer in northwestern Ontario.
Windsor
-
Traffic backs up on EC Row after vehicle fire
Windsor police say a vehicle fire on the E.C. Row Expressway backed up traffic on Monday afternoon.
-
Windsor’s weather will remain seasonally comfortable for the rest of the summer with some exceptions
As scorching heat continues to break records around the globe, Windsor-Essex will endure a moderately mild summer compared to elsewhere in the world and compared to years past.
-
New LTC home in Chatham-Kent to open in 2026
The provincial government announced details of a redeveloped long-term care home in Chatham-Kent on Monday, which will feature 160 LTC beds for the region.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged in connection with mother's murder and another woman's attempted murder
A 32-year-old Calgary man is accused of murdering his mother and trying to kill another woman. It happened Sunday afternoon at a downtown apartment building.
-
Calgarians find ways to beat the heat and enjoy a sunny summer day outdoors
As we near the end of July and the thermometer climbs above 30 C, many Calgarians are spending time outside but are also doing their best to do it smartly.
-
Province announces $68M in affordable housing grants for low income Albertans
Alberta's provincial government has announced $68 million in grants for affordable housing projects.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man pushes for change in the Prince Albert police after losing family member
A Prince Albert man hopes to help mend the relationship between Indigenous peoples and the Prince Albert Police Service.
-
Saskatoon's latest homicide suspect identified as Vernon Knorr
A man at the centre of a Nutana neighbourhood killing has been identified as Vernon Knorr.
-
Sask. RCMP report surge in 'sextortion' cases
Saskatchewan RCMP say there has been a surge in reported extortion cases since the start of the year.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Tornado watch issued for western Alberta
A tornado watch has been issued for a section of western Alberta, including Edson, Whitecourt, Niton Junction, Fox Creek and Swan Hills.
-
'A marvellous light show': Overnight storm rattles Edmonton area, swamps town to the east
Wicked lightning, rolling thunder and a burst of hard rain struck the Alberta capital early Monday morning, while the town of Tofield to the east may have been the hardest hit.
-
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
-
Horse's death at Vancouver's Deighton Cup under investigation, witness 'shocked' and 'horrified'
Vancouver’s version of the Kentucky Derby is being marked by tragedy after one horse died during the event over the weekend.
-
Person stabbed in the face during fight in Chinatown, suspect arrested: VPD
A person was stabbed in the face during a fight in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood Sunday afternoon, the Vancouver Police Department said.