Police are on the hunt for a young offender wanted in connection with a murder in Orillia.

The 17-year-old Pickering boy is wanted for second-degree murder after an altercation on Monday that led to the death of 25-year-old Jordan Carter-Bonfield.

OPP Sgt. Peter Leon said Wednesday they know Isaac Dickson is aware law enforcement across the province is looking for him. He went on to warn that “if we find out that an individual is, in fact, harbouring this fugitive we will hold those people accountable for their actions.”

Police obtained a special court order on Tuesday to reveal Dickson’s identity, which would normally be protected under the youth criminal justice act.

The teen is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Andrew Franklin, 20, of Orillia was charged with accessory after the fact to murder in the case. CTV News has learned Franklin works at the Tim Hortons where Carter-Bonfield was found and that he and Dickson may have known or know of the victim prior to Monday’s incident.

Franklin is scheduled to appear in court for a bail appearance on Friday.