

CTV Barrie





Police are making a new appeal for help in solving a year old sexual assault in Collingwood.

The OPP released a video on Wednesday detailing the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl that happened on Jan. 1, 2017.

The teenager was walking in the area of Birch Street and Second Street, at around 1:20 a.m. Police say this is where she was forced into a vehicle and assaulted.

The video shows the area where they say the assault took place, a composite sketch of the suspect and surveillance footage of a person of interest.

The same suspect wanted by police in Collingwood is also being sought by Toronto investigators for a sexual assault that took place on July 28, 2015.

Toronto police say a 23-year-old woman was walking home from a bus station near Rogers Road when she was forced into an alley and assaulted.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s to 30s. He has brown skin, a beard, brown eyes and brown hair. He was seen driving a 2005 to 2010 silver or grey four-door sedan with black steel winter rims.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.