Barrie police hope to track down three suspects accused of two break-ins last month.

Police say the Hasty Market on Cundles Road East was broken into on April 17 and they say a break-in happened on April 25 at the Little Eleven convenience store on Yonge Street.

Investigators say the similarities in each case have led them to believe the break-ins are related. They say both happened after midnight, and a large number of cigarettes were stolen both times.

Police want to identify the three possible suspects that may have driven a dark blue or black Dodge Caravan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie police or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.