He's looking for speedy drivers and may be coming to a neighbourhood near you. The city of Barrie has introduced another traffic calming measure to target speeding drivers this summer.

Standing at about six feet tall, a metal, generic officer cut-out, painted with an anti-graffiti coating was placed along Springhome road in Barrie today.

It's part of a pilot project the City of Barrie is keeping a watchful eye on.

"This is just another tool that we use for traffic calming, " says the City of Barrie’s Director of Roads, Parks and Fleets, Dave Friary.

"I think it's going to work out very well if we can get people to slow down 5-10 KM an hour, I think we're doing our job," he added.

While the cut-out did catch the attention of some area walkers on Tuesday, not many drivers appeared to slow down, despite the officer's presence.

Some residents are questioning the placement of the cut-out, and whether or not it will do the trick.

"I don't know, right now, it's kind of angled the wrong way, but we'll see, I guess it doesn't hurt to try," says Allandale resident Rob Broley.

"I think it needs to be a little bit more visible... being hidden attached to the tree... you really can't see it," says another Allandale resident, Sarah Taylor.

Taylor lives on Springhome road, where the cut-out has been placed. She says about a month and a half ago her street received speed cushions after she reached out to city councillor Iim Harris addressing her concerns.

"Literally people slow down for the speed bump and then they take off like a bat out of hell again," she said on Monday.

While the inanimate officer was in Allandale on Tuesday, he will be making his way around different areas of the city, to try to get drivers to slow down.