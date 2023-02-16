Police handed out impaired driving charges to three middle-aged people in Caledon

Caledon provincial police charged three people with impaired operation between Feb. 11 and 14.

An officer conducted a speed enforcement check at Airport Road shortly after 9 a.m. on Feb. 11 when a driver was caught speeding. Police pulled over the car and determined the 51-year-old Brampton driver was impaired, and he now faces impaired and speeding driving offences.

At 1:42 p.m. the following day, police responded to a suspicious vehicle parked on Heart lake Road. Officers determined the 51-year-old Caledon man was impaired and faced those charges as well as driving while prohibited.

On Tuesday, the OPP were called to a single motor vehicle collision on Old School road near Highway 10 at 9 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a vehicle on its roof. The 47-year-old driver was arrested on impaired charges, as well as failure to comply with a demand.

All three accused drivers’ licences were suspended for 90 days and the vehicles were impounded for seven days.

Additionally, the three accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on March 2 to answer the charges.