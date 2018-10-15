

CTV Barrie





Police forces across the region are spreading the message that while marijuana will soon be legal, it is still illegal to drive impaired.

Officers hope to educate the public that driving high is dangerous and will weaken one’s ability to be responsive behind the wheel.

“People think that this is not an impairing substance. That this makes them maybe a better driver, a more relaxed driver, a calmer driver,” says OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt. “And it doesn’t."

Provincial Police are joining forces with Barrie and South Simcoe police to kick off a new campaign, sounding the alarm about toking up before buckling up.

And they have research from McGill University backing them up.

Researchers found that driving under the influence of cannabis remains dangerous for up to five hours after inhaling the drug. The study focused on pot users between the ages of 18 and 24 and revealed that those who consumed marijuana were at a higher risk of crashing a vehicle.

The Ontario Government is launching an ad campaign, which will kick off on Tuesday and focus on social responsibility. Ontario Attorney General Caroline Mulroney says the ad will not promote cannabis use.

“We want people to have the information that they need so that they can consume cannabis in a safe way, and that it’s kept out of the hands of children,” said Mulroney.

The government ads will target a younger audience and run on television as well as social channels.

Mulroney insists that despite several bumps and challenges, the province is ready for legalization day on Wednesday.