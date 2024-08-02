Police find wanted man in Kolapore Wilderness Trails

A 911 call sent police traipsing through the woods looking for a suspect.

Provincial police were called just before 10 a.m. about an assault with a pole and damage to property on 6 Sideroad near Kolapore Wilderness Trails in the Blue Mountains Thursday.

Police heard the man had run off into the nearby bushes before they arrived on scene.

Police searched the forested area with the assistance of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Canine Unit, and Grey County OPP.

As a result of several tips from the public, the accused was located in an outbuilding and placed under arrest for numerous offences.

A 52-year-old Wellington North Township man was charged with the following:

Assault with a weapon

Uttering threats

Mischief under $5,000

Harassing communication

Break and enter

Breach of an undertaking

The man’s name will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victim. The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date.

Anyone with information about any criminal activity is asked to contact Collingwood and the Blue Mountains OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).