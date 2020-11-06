Advertisement
Police find missing Newmarket girl safe
Published Friday, November 6, 2020 12:38PM EST Last Updated Friday, November 6, 2020 10:21PM EST
BARRIE, ONT. -- Police in Newmarket have ended their search for missing girl not seen since Wednesday evening, after finding her safe in Mississauga.
York Regional Police investigators say the 14-year-old girl left her house and went unheard from for a time, which was out of character.
Police thank the public for their assistance with the investigation and search.