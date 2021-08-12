Advertisement
Police find missing 77-year-old Penetanguishene man
Published Thursday, August 12, 2021 6:41PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, August 12, 2021 9:39PM EDT
77-year-old Brian Newman from Penetanguishene was last seen in his apartment on Monday, August 9 (OPP/Supplied)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Southern Georgian Bay Police say they have found a missing Penetanguishene man.
77-year-old Brian Newman had gone missing after being last seen in his Main Street apartment on Monday, August 9.
Newman's family and friends were concerned since it was out of character for him.
Police thank the public who helped in locating Newman.
