

CTV Barrie





Police say they have busted an alleged drug smuggling operation where methamphetamine was being hidden in new cars built in Mexico and then sent by rail to Canada.

Ontario Provincial Police say employees at four Ford dealerships discovered the drugs stashed within spare tires that didn't match the cars being shipped.

They worked with the car company in December and found vehicles that had been sent to Quebec and New Brunswick.

Police say they found 180 kilograms of meth during the investigation.

“Smugglers continue to find innovative ways to bring their drugs into Canada and Ontario which are then distributed by the criminal element operating in our communities," said OPP Deputy Commissioner Rick Barnum.

The drugs were found at dealarships in Bolton, Chelmsford, Collingwood and Newmarket.

Police say they do not know where or when the drugs were hidden in the cars.

The joint investigation included the OPP, Canada Border Services Agency, the Sûreté du Québec, and Woodstock New Brunswick Police Force.

"Project Sebright serves as an example of how we have disrupted a major drug smuggling operation responsible for importing meth into Canada,” said Barnum.

- With files from The Canadian Press