Provincial police found the body of an 83-year-old man whose wife reported him missing after he failed to return from his morning walk.

Police say the man left his home in Wiarton on Tuesday around 11 a.m. and his wife called officers shortly after 6 p.m., saying she had not heard from him.

Officers found the man with no vital signs in Bluewater Park less than an hour later.

Police say his death is not suspicious. They are waiting to notify his family before releasing his identity.