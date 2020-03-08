TRENT LAKES, ONT. -- Provincial police say recovery divers have found the body of a man who fell through the ice on a lake in southern Ontario.

Police say he fell through the ice on Saturday afternoon in the Municipality of Trent Lakes, Ont.

They say he was on a toboggan being towed by a snowmobile when he fell into the lake.

Divers were able to recover his body on Sunday morning.

Investigators identified the man as 20-year-old Tyler Christine-Bourgeois of Azilda, Ont.

Police say snowmobile and ATV drivers should avoid lakes and rivers.