Police find body man who fell through ice while on toboggan towed by snowmobile
Published Sunday, March 8, 2020 6:12PM EDT
TRENT LAKES, ONT. -- Provincial police say recovery divers have found the body of a man who fell through the ice on a lake in southern Ontario.
Police say he fell through the ice on Saturday afternoon in the Municipality of Trent Lakes, Ont.
They say he was on a toboggan being towed by a snowmobile when he fell into the lake.
Divers were able to recover his body on Sunday morning.
Investigators identified the man as 20-year-old Tyler Christine-Bourgeois of Azilda, Ont.
Police say snowmobile and ATV drivers should avoid lakes and rivers.