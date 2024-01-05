Police find abandoned truck and 400 feet of damaged guardrail but no driver in Bradford collision

Police are investigating a collision in Bradford in the early morning hours on Friday after officers found an abandoned truck and significant damage to a guardrail.

South Simcoe police say the white Ford F150 appears to have been driven at a high rate of speed on Canal Road around 2:20 a.m. when it failed to make a turn and drove into the guardrail between Tornado Drive and Line 5.

Officers searched the area for the driver or any passengers but said they didn't find anyone around.

The crash damaged roughly 400 feet of guardrail and resulted in the closure of Canal Road from Highway 400 to Line 5 for repairs.

The area has since reopened.

Police ask any witnesses or anyone with video footage to come forward and call the authorities at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141 or contact Crime Stoppers.