Police fatally shoot dog attacking officer in Orillia: OPP

Ontario's watchdog is investigating an incident in Orillia that left two people with serious injuries and a dog fatally shot.

Provincial police report that officers attempted to arrest three people in a "suspicious vehicle" on Grace Avenue in the early morning hours on Sunday when an "altercation ensued."

"An officer discharged a firearm to stop the dog, which sustained fatal injuries," the OPP report states.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) reports an Orillia man fled the scene but was apprehended a short time later.

The agency says police found a woman at a nearby residence, where she was arrested and then taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Another woman was also arrested.

The man and a woman, both 35-years-old from Orillia, each face a dozen offences, including assaulting an officer and drug-related charges.

Police charged a 34-year-old Barrie woman with six charges, including assaulting an officer and resisting arrest.

The OPP notified the SIU, which invoked its mandate.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.