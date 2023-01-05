Police end search for missing Innisfil woman

South Simcoe police say the search for a woman from Innisfil who had been missing since earlier this week has ended.

On Thursday, police appealed to the public for help to find a 50-year-old woman last seen on Tuesday afternoon leaving her home in the 9th Line and 25 Sideroad area.

By Friday morning, police say she had been found "safe and sound."

Officers thanked the public for their help with the investigation.