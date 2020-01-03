BARRIE -- A Clearview Township man accused of resisting arrest and running from officers was taken down with the help of a police dog.

Huronia West OPP says officers spotted a vehicle without plates on the shoulder of County Road 91 in the early morning hours on Saturday.

Police said when officers approached the vehicle, they found a man asleep in the backseat. Police allege the man woke up and bailed from the car and ran into a field.

Police called in the K9 unit to track the man down, who officers discovered had numerous warrants out for his arrest.

The dog helped to find the suspect hiding in another vehicle roughly one-kilometre away.

When the man refused to unlock the car doors, officers say they smashed a window and used the K9 dog to help get him out of the vehicle and place him under arrest.

The 21-year-old accused was held for a bail hearing in Barrie. He faces charges of drug trafficking and theft.

Police are reminding the public to lock their vehicle doors and remove all valuables from sight.