South Simcoe Police says it’s the actions of citizens who help to keep roads free of impaired drivers.

Police say after receiving reports of a suspected impaired driver on Tuesday evening officers stopped the Bradford woman while she was pulling into a parking lot on Holland Street West in Bradford.

According to police, the woman failed the roadside test and was taken to the station.

She was charged with several offences including impaired driving and driving with alcohol readily available.

Police remind the public to call 911 anytime you spot a suspected drunk driver.