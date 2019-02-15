

The search for a suspect wanted in connection with an Amber Alert ssued on Thursday night led police to our region.

A vehicle was spotted matching the Amber Alert description travelling along Highway 11 northbound just past Barrie. The driver who saw it quickly called the police.

"At that time of night, to be able to pick up a vehicle description and call the police is fantastic," said an OPP officer.

The vehicle, presumably driven by the suspect, Roopesh Rajkumar, was described as a popular older model Honda Civic and in the original alert, it had last been seen heading eastbound on Highway 401.

Police found the body of Rajkumar’s 11-year-old daughter at his Brampton residence, roughly 120km from where police say they apprehended him.

“This wasn’t just around the corner from where this incident occurred. We’re talking two hours within a very short time period. Two hours north, and who knows where he was going,” said OPP Staff. Sgt. Stacey Whaley.

Police say that between 11:30 p.m. and midnight Rajkumar took the exit off Highway 11 onto Line 3 south, and police believe he tried to do a U-turn when a ‘high-risk situation’ took place with officers.

“I can’t get into specifics of how the arrest was conducted, as we can understand the investigation is ongoing,” explained Whaley.

The 41-year-old suspect is now in Peel police custody.

The Amber Alert was issued to residents across Ontario and police say the person who called in that vehicle deserves special praise.

“It’s incredible,” said Whaley. “It just speaks to the effectiveness of the program.”