A seven-day Canada-wide campaign aimed at making the country’s roads the safest in the world kicks off this week.

South Simcoe Police will be participating in this year’s Canada Road Safety Week.

According to police, in Bradford and Innisfil last year alone there were 1,452 motor vehicle collisions and six fatalities.

The campaign will focus on people who drive while impaired, either by alcohol or drugs, people who drive while fatigued, distracted drivers, aggressive drivers and those who drive without buckling up.

Police say they need the public’s help to rid the roads of dangerous drivers. They ask anyone who notices someone driving in a suspicious or unsafe manner to call 9-1-1.

The safe road initiative runs from Tuesday to Monday, May 20.