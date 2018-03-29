

CTV Barrie





Just minutes into a ride along with police, a driver was pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt.

South Simcoe Police Const. Ashley Fairbarn came across the driver on Thursday. She says the driver was on his way to the Toronto Blue Jays home opener.

“So he hasn’t had anything to drink today, but he's hoping for a good day so he's going to buckle up and ensure he gets there safely.”

Fairbarn and other officers will be cracking down on people not wearing seatbelts over the Easter long weekend.

“Six hundred and thirty-nine people have lost their lives because they were not wearing a seatbelt in the past 10 years,” says OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

According to the OPP, 49 people were killed last year because they didn’t have their seatbelt fastened during a crash.

“We're finding the highest category of those being charged are those between 25 and 34. Without being properly buckled, your opportunity for safety is right out the window and you might be actually out the window and get ejected from the vehicle,” Schmidt says.

Officers will also be looking for distracted and impaired drivers. Just a few weeks ago, police laid more than 2,500 charges for inattentive driving.