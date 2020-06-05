BARRIE -- York Regional Police have released the video of a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged break and enter in Newmarket last month.

According to police, 19-year-old Justin Plant forced his way into a home on Adam Place in the area of Yonge Street, and Davis Drive around 3 a.m. on May 23.

During the incident, police say the suspect entered two unlocked vehicles in the driveway before entering the home through the front entrance. He then proceeded to the kitchen where he took a knife and tucked it into his waistband before entering the bedroom where the homeowners were sleeping, taking a cell phone and an undisclosed amount of money.

According to police, the homeowners did not wake up during the incident.

Plant is described as short with a heavy build with a tattoo on the inside of his left arm.

A warrant has been issued for the suspect's arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police.