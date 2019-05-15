

Police continue to look for help identifying the mother of a baby who was abandoned outside a fire station on Tuesday.

York Regional Police say fire crews heard the newborn crying just after 3 a.m. and when they went to investigate, they found the two-day-old baby lying in the grass by the back door of the Georgina Fire Station.

He was found wrapped in a grey scarf and wearing a blue knit toque.

Police say the baby was taken to hospital as a precaution and is in good health.

They're appealing to the public for any information on the parents.

The infant is now in the care of the Children’s Aid Society.

- With files from The Canadian Press