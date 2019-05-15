Featured
Police continue to look for mother of abandoned newborn
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019 11:59AM EDT
Police continue to look for help identifying the mother of a baby who was abandoned outside a fire station on Tuesday.
York Regional Police say fire crews heard the newborn crying just after 3 a.m. and when they went to investigate, they found the two-day-old baby lying in the grass by the back door of the Georgina Fire Station.
He was found wrapped in a grey scarf and wearing a blue knit toque.
Police say the baby was taken to hospital as a precaution and is in good health.
They're appealing to the public for any information on the parents.
The infant is now in the care of the Children’s Aid Society.
- With files from The Canadian Press