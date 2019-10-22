South Simcoe Police have renewed their appeal to the public for help with a sexual assault investigation in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Police say a boy, believed to be 12 to 15-years-old, inappropriately touched a teenager while she was walking on a path behind the water tower on Noble Drive on June 24th.

Police say she turned to confront him and called 9-1-1 when he ran from the area.

The suspect is described as being 5-foot-4 with a medium build, possibly of Asian descent with dark hair.

Police say any information, however insignificant it may seem, may help this case.