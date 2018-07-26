

Ontario Provincial Police have released a composite sketch of the man wanted for allegedly hitting and dragging an officer with his car during a traffic stop on Highway 400.

Police say the officer and suspect had a brief conversation before the driver accelerated away, dragging the officer into a live lane of traffic on July 3 at 12:36 a.m. near the Finch Avenue exit.

The officer, who is in his 50s, was injured in the incident and is recovering at home.

The OPP say they are also looking for a dark coloured Audi, model years 2013 – 2017. They say it has a distinctive rear upper brake light that spans the entire rear window. Police say the car may have damage to the driver’s side.

The suspect is described as being a white man, 30-35 years old, with short black hair.

The OPP would like anyone with information to contact them.