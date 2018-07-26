Featured
Police continue to hunt for suspect wanted for dragging officer on Hwy 400
Composite sketch of suspect wanted by OPP on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (OPP)
Ontario Provincial Police have released a composite sketch of the man wanted for allegedly hitting and dragging an officer with his car during a traffic stop on Highway 400.
Police say the officer and suspect had a brief conversation before the driver accelerated away, dragging the officer into a live lane of traffic on July 3 at 12:36 a.m. near the Finch Avenue exit.
The officer, who is in his 50s, was injured in the incident and is recovering at home.
The OPP say they are also looking for a dark coloured Audi, model years 2013 – 2017. They say it has a distinctive rear upper brake light that spans the entire rear window. Police say the car may have damage to the driver’s side.
The suspect is described as being a white man, 30-35 years old, with short black hair.
The OPP would like anyone with information to contact them.