

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Police continue to look for three suspects accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Innisfil.

South Simcoe Police says three men sexually assaulted the teen in a wooded area off the northeast corner of Chalmers Crescent on May 15 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The three suspects are believed to have fled the area on foot, while the victim returned home. The alleged assault wasn't reported until May 23.

Investigators say several tips have come in, including surveillance footage. However, the three suspects haven’t been identified or arrested.

The first suspect is shorter than 5’10” and is described as a 17 to 18-year-old white man, with blond shaved hair, and an average build. He was seen wearing a green shirt with green stipes, sunglasses with black frames and lime green arms, and blue jeans.

The second suspect is described as a skinny, white 17-year-old boy, who is shorter than 5’10”, and has light brown hair. He was seen wearing a grey baseball cap, a navy blue t-shirt, shiny grey shorts and a thin gold chain.

The third suspect is described as an 18 to 19-year-old man, possibly of Spanish or East Indian descent. He has a deep voice, tanned skin and dark brown hair. He was seen wearing sunglasses, a maroon-gold shirt and a black stud earing.

South Simcoe Police wants to speak with anyone who may have been in the Crossroads Park area on that day, even if they didn’t witness anything.

Investigators are trying to form a better timeline of the events.