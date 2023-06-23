Police concerned for missing Keswick senior's well-being

Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing senior from Keswick.

Investigators say 78-year-old Meiyu Ping was last seen shortly before 3 a.m. on Friday in the area of Lake Drive South and Miami Drive.

They say she doesn't speak English and isn't familiar with the area.

"Investigators are concerned for her well-being and are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact police," York Regional Police stated.

Ping is five feet one inch tall with a medium build, shoulder-length white hair, wearing a red and black top, black pants and grey sneakers.

Police say she speaks both Mandarin and Cantonese.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the authorities or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.