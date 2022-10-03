Police close Meaford street after early morning distress call

Police closed Albert Street in Meaford due to a medical distress incident.

Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and emergency responders received a call Monday morning at 4:49 a.m. about a senior laying in the middle of the road.

They found the woman in medical distress, who was immediately taken to a local hospital in critical condition. She was later airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre.

Police have closed Albert Street between Thompson Street and Birchwood Court as officers continue their investigation into the circumstances that caused the early morning incident, said PC Nicholas Wilson.

"Right now, we're trying to determine how it could have happened," said Wilson.

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area until police complete their investigation

OPP are asking anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed or have video of the event, to please call 1-888-310-1122 or report online or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.