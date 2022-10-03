Police close Meaford's Albert Street after an early morning distress call

Police have closed Albert Street in Meaford due to a medical distress incident.

Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and emergency personnel responded to a call Monday at 4:49 a.m.

They discovered a person in medical distress, who was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police have closed Albert Street between Thompson Street and Birchwood Court as officers continue investigating the circumstances that caused the early morning incident.

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area until police complete their investigation.

OPP are asking anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed or have video of the event, to please call 1-888-310-1122 or report online or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.