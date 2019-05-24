

Dufferin OPP says they clocked a driver travelling more than 110km/h over the posted speed limit in Mono early Friday morning.

Officers conducting radar on Airport Road near the 30th side road around five this morning stopped the driver who was allegedly speeding at 191km/h in a posted 80km/h zone.

The accused was charged with stunt driving and had his licence immediately suspended for seven days, and his vehicle was towed to the impound lot.