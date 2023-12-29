Police cleared of wrongdoing after man's death in Penetanguishene

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared police of any wrongdoing after a man lost his life in an incident in Penetanguishene over the summer.

The SIU said that officers with the Halton Regional Police Service were executing search warrants on Aug. 31 at a property on Laurier Road when a man locked himself inside an RV.

Ontario Provincial Police Tactical Unit officers responded to the scene to assist, bringing with them a negotiator, eventually using pepper spray to get the man out of the vehicle.

According to the province's police watchdog, the man "was observed to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

The man was transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries a few days later.

According to the report by the SIU, there are "no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer in charge of police operations committed a criminal offence in connection with the man's death."

The report says that officers did everything that they could, with the help of trained negotiators and a forensic psychiatrist, to get the man out of the vehicle before resorting to deploying pepper spray. According to the report, pepper spray was not used until negotiations had been ongoing for approximately four hours with no success.

The file is now closed.

The SIU is an independent government agency that is called to investigate any police-involved incident that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.