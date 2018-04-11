

CTV Barrie





The OPP says a youth who made threats towards an Alliston high school last week has been charged.

The alleged threats directed at Banting Memorial High School were made over social media on April 3.

The OPP became aware of the post early that morning. The youth was taken into custody, and has now been charged with mischief and uttering threats.

Police won’t release the age or name of the person charged because the accused is a minor.

The Simcoe County District School Board says parents of students were notified about the incident.