Police charge suspected impaired drivers after calls from the publics
The public is taking matters into its own hands when it comes to drinking and driving.
Police nabbed two separate suspected drunk drivers after phone calls from the community.
After receiving a detailed description, one vehicle was pulled over near Midland Avenue in Midland shortly before 11 on Tuesday.
The 69-year-old Hamilton man was found to have a high blood/alcohol concentration and was charged with impaired driving charges, faces a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and had his vehicle impounded for a week.
Another report to police late Monday afternoon described a man slumped over his steering wheel in his car near Highway 12 and Reeves Road in Tay Township.
Police located the vehicle and found a 39-year-old man draped over the wheel.
The Penetanguishene man was charged with alcohol and drug impairment offences and operation while prohibited.
He faces a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a 45-day vehicle impound.
Southern Georgian Bay officers also conducted seven RIDE checks between October 22 and 26, checked 216 drivers for signs of impaired driving and investigated fifteen vehicle collisions.
