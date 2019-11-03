Police north of Toronto say they've charged a 24-year-old man after a possible abduction Saturday.

York Regional Police say they responded to reports of a man grabbing a female by the hair and throwing her into an Audi SUV in Vaughan, Ont.

Investigators found the victim and suspect when they spotted the car at a home in Markham, Ont.

They say the victim had minor injuries.

Police say the pair knew each other.

The man is facing charges of assault and breach of court order in the incident.