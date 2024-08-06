Police charge impaired driver after dodging RIDE Check Program

Police charged an impaired driver after he purposely avoided officers who were conducting a RIDE Check Program.

On Sunday afternoon, the South Simcoe Police Service (SSPS) held a RIDE Check Program in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Just after 2 a.m., police watched as a vehicle entered the RIDE Check and then proceeded to make a three-point turn out of it.

Officials say it appeared that the driver was avoiding police.

Officers began to follow the driver and pulled him over not too far from the program. SSPS reported that the 28-year-old man showed various signs of impairment.

As a result of an investigation, one driver from Brampton was charged with, an operation while impaired, driving a motor vehicle with no license, and driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

The driver was transported to the South Division for a breath test and was served with a 90-day license suspension.

His vehicle was also impounded for seven days.