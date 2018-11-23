

“I find it so frustrating that despite our many efforts to educate drivers on the dangers of impaired driving, people continue to drive while impaired,” says Chief Eric Jolliffe

York Regional Police arrested and charged five allegedly impaired drivers on Thursday evening during their Enhanced R.I.D.E. program.

In one case, officers say a 27-year-old Uxbridge man was charged with impaired driving following a four-vehicle collision in Newmarket just after 10 p.m. on Thursday. He allegedly blew more than twice over the legal alcohol limit.

They say too many people aren’t getting the message. According to police, so far this year, York Regional officers have laid more than 1,200 impaired charges.

York Regional Police kicked off its holiday R.I.D.E. campaign on Wednesday. Chief Jolliffe warns motorists that officers will be out from now through to New Year’s Day conducting spot checks.

“Every day and night, innocent lives are put at risk when people who have consumed alcohol or used drugs choose to get behind the wheel of a vehicle. This can no longer be tolerated. We all must take responsibility to prevent the loss of life on our roads due to impaired driving.”