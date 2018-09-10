Featured
Police charge driver after fleeing collision in Caledon
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, September 10, 2018 2:32PM EDT
Provincial police have charged a Caledon teen for fleeing the scene of a collision.
The OPP say they responded to a collision on Damascus Drive east of Mountainview Road in Caledon around 12:39 a.m. Saturday.
They say a pick-up truck left the roadway and struck a hydro pole.
Damaged to the hydro pole caused a power outage in the surrounding area.
Police located the driver and charged the 17-year-old male with fail to report an accident and fail to remain.