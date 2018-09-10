

CTV Barrie





Provincial police have charged a Caledon teen for fleeing the scene of a collision.

The OPP say they responded to a collision on Damascus Drive east of Mountainview Road in Caledon around 12:39 a.m. Saturday.

They say a pick-up truck left the roadway and struck a hydro pole.

Damaged to the hydro pole caused a power outage in the surrounding area.

Police located the driver and charged the 17-year-old male with fail to report an accident and fail to remain.