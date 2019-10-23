South Simcoe Police charged a 79-year-old Cookstown man with sexual assault in connection with two incidents of inappropriate touching.

Police say the incidents involved two adult women on Sept. 22 and Oct. 5. Both victims were not physically injured.

Investigators say there may be more victims and are "appealing for them to come forward and speak to police."

Anyone with information or who may have encountered this man is asked to contact South Simcoe Police or Crime Stoppers.