Police charge Barrie man with child luring, making child pornography and exploitation
A young Barrie man faces several serious charges, including luring a child, making child pornography, and invitation to sexual touching following a three-month investigation.
The Barrie Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit arrested the 20-year-old man, whose identity was not released, on Sunday.
Police say he is accused of using social media to contact a nine-year-old child living in the United States and "exploited and threatened the victim in exchange for explicit pictures."
The accused was released with several conditions and will have to answer to the charges in court at a later date.
Police urge parents to talk with their children about not sharing intimate photos online with anyone and discuss the potential consequences of participating in these activities.
They advise strengthening privacy settings to protect access to personal information online and say never to share phone numbers, home addresses, schools attending or sports teams.
