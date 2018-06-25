

CTV Barrie





Police have charged a man in connection with several break-and-enters in York Region.

An investigation began after police say they received several calls about suspicious activity in the areas of King, Newmarket and Whitchurch-Stouffville.

The alleged incidents took place between February and April.

In several cases, police say the suspect broke in by smashing a sliding glass door or a window and allegedly took jewellery and money.

A 40 year-old man was arrested and charged at a home in Oshawa on Thursday.

The accused was scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court on Monday.