Featured
Police charge a man with multiple break-and-enters in York Region
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, June 25, 2018 4:27PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 25, 2018 5:26PM EDT
Police have charged a man in connection with several break-and-enters in York Region.
An investigation began after police say they received several calls about suspicious activity in the areas of King, Newmarket and Whitchurch-Stouffville.
The alleged incidents took place between February and April.
In several cases, police say the suspect broke in by smashing a sliding glass door or a window and allegedly took jewellery and money.
A 40 year-old man was arrested and charged at a home in Oshawa on Thursday.
The accused was scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court on Monday.