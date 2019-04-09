

CTV Barrie





South Simcoe police officers have charged a 69-year-old Bradford man with arson after a fire broke out at a vacant building on Sunday.

Around 7:30 on Sunday evening South Simcoe Police officers were called to a fire at a vacant building on Holland Street in Bradford that had previously burned down on February 9th. Fire crews quickly extinguished the latest fire and there were no injuries.

People in the area saw the fire on Sunday and stayed at the scene to give officers information and help them to identify the suspect.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.