Huronia West OPP charged 36 motorists for driving on closed roads during latest winter storm.

Police had closed several roads in Clearview, Springwater and Wasaga Beach on Monday due to white conditions. They say officers were very busy helping stranded motorists in the area.

They say several motorists attempted to drive past road blocks and closed signs.

Each driver has been charged with drive motor vehicle on closed highway.