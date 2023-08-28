Police bust two men in Caledon for impaired driving

Two men were arrested for impaired driving in Caledon.

Caledon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a RIDE spot check at Mississauga Road and Olde Base Line, in Caledon on Aug., 19.

Just after midnight, a vehicle entered the area and was greeted by the officers. During the investigation, police determined the driver's ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

As a result, a 30-year-old Brampton man was charged with impaired driving with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg.

On the same day, shortly before 3 p.m., Caledon OPP responded to a call about a collision. The investigation found the driver's ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol, and the 26-year-old Kitchener man was arrested and charged with operation while impaired and over 80 mg.

Both accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on Sept. 7, to answer the charges. Their driver's licences were suspended for 90 days, and the vehicles impounded for 14.

If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 911 to report it.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous and never have to testify.

