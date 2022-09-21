Police bust suspected impaired driver in downtown Barrie

A Barrie police officer on patrol was called into action Tuesday afternoon.

On routine patrol in the downtown core, the officer’s attention was drawn to a loud screeching of tires in the Maple Ave., and Dunlop St. W. vicinity at approximately 3:50 p.m.

There, the officer located a car parked sideways in the middle of the intersection.

The police officer suspected the male driver was impaired, however, he failed to comply with requests from the officer.

Concerned citizens assisted the officer until additional police arrived on scene.

A 51-year-old Barrie man was subsequently charged with operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs and with assaulting a peace officer.